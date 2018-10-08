October 9, 1930- October 7, 2018

Bertha Lombas “Bert” Wiggins, 87, a resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bert was born on October 9, 1930 in Morgan City, the daughter of Paul A. Lombas and Lela E. Rink Lombas.

Bert was a one-of-a-kind mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. We were blessed beyond measure to have such a loving, caring and selfless mom. She had many accomplishments but her children were her greatest.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Lela Paray of Patterson, Merriel Rader and husband Dyerall of Patterson, Robbie Wiggins of Patterson, and Susan Ratcliff and husband Dale of Stephensville; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, George Lombas and wife Betty of Tennesseee; and two sisters, Melba Willis of Franklin and Anna Arcemont of Ricohoc.

Bert was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wiggins; her parents, Paul and Lela Lombas; one son, Ashley Wiggins and his wife Kathy; two granddaughters, Tammy and Pam Wiggins; son-in-law, Bill Paray; one sister, Helen Opperman; and two brothers, Paul Lombas and Merlin Lombas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Herbert Bennerfield celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Following Mass, Bert will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.