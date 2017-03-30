Bertha Jones, 88, a resident and native of Houma, passed away on Sunday March 26, 2017, at 8:23 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Greater New Salem Baptist Church 818 Lafayette St. in Houma. Burial will follow funeral services in the Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by two stepbrothers, Steve Hawkins of Houma , and Randy Hawkins of Franklin; one stepsister, Karen Hawkins of Morgan City; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and their family and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of arrangements.