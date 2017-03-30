Bertha Jones, 88, a resident and native of Houma, La. passed away on Sunday March 26, 2017 at 8:23 a.m. her residence.

Visitation will be observed 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Greater New Salem Baptist Church 818 Lafayette Street in Houma, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the Southdown Cemetery.

Memories of Bertha will forever remain in the hearts of her two step-brothers, Steve Hawkins of Houma, and Randy Hawkins of Franklin; one step-sister, Karen Hawkins of Morgan City, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and their family and many other relatives and friends.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.