Haynesville, LA

Bernard Mark Spivey Jr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2017, at the age of 93, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born on June 23, 1924, the oldest of 10 children, he grew up in Haynesville, Louisiana. Work led him to live in many towns across Louisiana until 1968 when he and his family settled in Patterson, where he lived until his death. He graduated from Haynesville High School in 1942. He founded Crown Oilfield Services in Bayou Vista in 1973 and was a World War II veteran.

He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Patterson for almost 50 years, serving many years as a Deacon. He was a director of Patterson State Bank and a member of the Masonic Lodge, Morgan City, attaining the degree of 32nd Mason. He was an avid motor-home traveler, beginning with his first “Winnie” in 1980 that returned from its maiden voyage, sporting the color of almost every bridge he crossed. He visited every state in the continental US, met a new friend at every turn, and likely ate at every Cracker Barrel in the country. But his true joy, always, was spending time with his family —- children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends, who were like family to him. He will be fondly remembered as a good man, one who never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved making children laugh as he wiggled his ears and always had a piece of candy in his pocket for them. He was a role model to many young men and women beginning their careers and always had a saying that captured his sage advice. His children compiled these sayings in a book lovingly called “Bernardisms” — he was so proud of “his book!” He truly loved the Lord, studied his Sunday School lesson intently, and even led the singing in a very small church for a brief period of time. In his later years, he ended every conversation with the saying — “save your fork, the best is yet to come.”

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Rushing Spivey; daughter, Anita Kaye Spivey; parents, Bernard M. Spivey Sr. and Myrtle Stell Spivey; and four brothers, Duwain, Derwood, Harold and Conrad Spivey.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 15 years, Patricia Lathrop Spivey; daughter, Sherry S. Guarisco and husband, Anthony of Baton Rouge; son, R. Mark Spivey and wife, Ellen of Lexington, Kentucky; son, J. Duane Spivey and wife, Karen of Grayslake, Illinois; and daughter, Susan S. Young and husband, Michael of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He is survived by eight grandchildren that he adored — Rhett Spivey and fiancée, Diana Bergwin of Washington, D.C.; Amy C. Spivey of Atlanta, Georgia; Adam Spivey and wife, Susan of Lexington, Kentucky; Taylor Spivey and wife, Sarah of Lexington, Kentucky; Hillary Young and fiancé, Andrew Gahagan of New Orleans, Louisiana; Austen Young of Knoxville, Tennessee; David Spivey of Grayslake, Illinois; and Ethan Young of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Eva, Sutton and Elliott Spivey, who loved to hear Great PaPaw’s stories. He is survived by loving siblings, Nelwyn Lowe of Tyler, Texas; Mary Helen Smith and husband, Jerry of Ennis, Texas; Winston Spivey and wife, Pat of Albany, Oregon; Marie Bailey of Haynesville, Louisiana; and Linda Lowry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and his dear brother-in-law, Edwin Rushing of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Kim Lathrop Kirby and husband, Jeff, and Chris Lathrop; two step-grandchildren, David Miller, and Stephanie Miller Smith and husband, Greg; and two step great-grandchildren, Austin and Cade Miller.

The family wishes to thank Geralyn Stephens and her family, whom he loved like his own. We thank Dr. Kristi Prejeant, Dr. Joseph Valdez, Dr. Michael Castine, Dr. Robert Alexander, the staff of Ortho-LA, Thibodaux, and Hospice of South Louisiana for their extraordinary care in his later years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Haynesville, Louisiana, followed with a graveside service at New Ramah Cemetery. Rev. Michael Young will officiate, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in his memory to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home. (http://www.lbch.org/_GiveNow.html)

