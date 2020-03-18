BERNARD FRANCOIS
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 2:16pm
Bernard Francois, 55, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Bernard Francois, 55, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255