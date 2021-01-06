Article Image Alt Text

BERNADINE K. KYLE

Wed, 01/06/2021 - 1:12pm

Bernadine Kyle, 85, a native of Simmesport and resident of Amelia, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Kimball; and a sister, Geneva Rabalias.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, a brother and three sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 6-9 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home and again Thursday from 8 a.m. until dismissal. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

