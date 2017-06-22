November 20, 1930 - June 19, 2017

Benton L. Kelly Jr., 86, a former resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at LaCour House Assisted Living in New Roads.

Benton was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Shreveport, the son of Benton L. Kelly Sr. and Virginia Bell Kelly.

Benton served his country proudly in the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a welding inspector for 42 years and retired from Twin Brothers Marine after serving as the marketing manager.

Benton was a member of the American Legion as well as the VFW, American Welding Society where he served as a past board member. He was a benefactor of the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, where he has U.S. Navy Korean artifacts on display. When he wasn’t working or attending meetings, he enjoyed his condo in Perdido Key, Florida.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Benton L. Kelly III and wife Fabiola of Castle Rock, Colorado; one daughter, Colleen K. Caillet and husband Craig of New Roads; three grandchildren, Andrew, Kelly and Katherine Caillet; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Benton L. Kelly Sr. and Virginia Bell Kelly; his wife, Betty “Debbo” Fitzgerald Kelly; one son, Charles E. Kelly; and one sister, Molly Kelly Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal celebrating Mass. A wake will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass with a rosary being prayed at 9:30 a.m. Following Mass, Benton will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic High Pointe Coupee Capital Campaign, 405 Louisiana St., New Roads, LA 70760.