June 1, 1944-October 15, 2017

Benjamin A. “Benny” Giandelone, 73, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Benny was born June 1, 1944, in Morgan City, the son of Joseph Maurice “Joe” Giandelone and Bernice Morrison Giandelone.

Benny enjoyed a career in sales and management in the oil field for 47 years. He was a great man of faith, and he considered his church family his family just as he did his blood family. He truly enjoyed being the Chaplain for Crossing Place Church; he took great pride in visiting and ministering to those who were sick. When Benny wasn’t ministering to the sick, he loved to be at home spending time with all his animals. Of all the things that Benny did in his life, the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Lane Giandelone and wife Melissa and Kirk Giandelone, both of Labadieville; two granddaughters, Hanna Giandelone and Jenna Giandelone; and one brother, Johnny Giandelone and wife Fern of Morgan City.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bernice Morrison Giandelone; and his wife, Rev. Gale M. Giandelone.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Den Hussey officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Following the services, Benny will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.