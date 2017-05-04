Ben Mitchell, 51, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at his residence.

He is survived by three sisters, Rose Bartley of Patterson, and Eva Prine and Bebra Mitchell, both of Bayou Vista; and two brothers, Charles Mitchell of Gibson and Carlos Lombas of Bayou Vista.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, three sisters, and two brothers.

Services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Higher Ground Church in Stephensville.