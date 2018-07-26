Belinda Ann Armond Remedies, 49, a resident of Ricohoc, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette surrounded by her loving family.

Belinda was born on April 28, 1969, in Morgan City, the daughter of Silas Armond Sr. and Linda Ratcliff Armond.

Belinda was a hard worker and loved her job as a cook; she used her job to provide for her family. Everything that Belinda did and loved revolved around her family. She loved spending time with her family, from her cherished time with her five grandchildren who were her life, to spending all day running the roads with her sister, Belinda was always on the go. Her only down time came when she would sit down and watch Netflix.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Kayla Remedies and Tiffany Remedies, both of Patterson; five grandchildren, Mikayla Johnson, Makiya Johnson, Daequandre Perro, De’Morian Perro and Wyatt Remedies; her mother, Linda Ratcliff Armond of Patterson; one sister, Joy Anna East of Monhans, Texas; and one brother, George Armond and fiancé Nicole Robinson of Patterson.

Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Silas Armond Sr.; and one sister, Susan Armond.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.