Beatrice Lancon Guillotte went to her heavenly home on April 14, 2020 at the age of 93.

A private service will be held with the immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Guillotte, Sr.; parents, Rivers and Annette Lancon; brother, Rivers Lancon; grandsons, Dale Patrick Boudreaux and Stephen Joseph Guillotte.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Theriot (Barry), Linda Roberthon (Donald), Roland Guillotte, Jr. (Yvette), Annette Boudreaux (Artie); her grandchildren, Becky Guarisco (Glynn), Rachelle Favaloro, Renee’ King, Reagan Lawrence (Travis), Paulette Rineholt (Frederick), Barrett Theriot, Stacia LeRay, Sean Guillotte (Courtney), Shane Boudreaux (Kimmithy), Cassie McMurtry (Danny), Coe Boudreaux (Mandy); her great-grandchildren, Ashley Cordray (Wesley), Cameron Guarisco, Alexis Johnson (BJ), Bailee Rineholt, Noah, Celia, and Andrew Favaloro, Kaeden and Kinsley King, Aiden LeRay, Wyatt Lawrence, Rocco and Knox McMurtry, Beau Boudreaux, Brayden Martin, Lyla Achord, Calleigh Davis; her brothers, Amar, Stanley, and Wallace Lancon.

Granny Bea, as she was known to many, deeply cared for her family and never met a stranger. All who knew her loved her. She had a smile that could light up a room and was filled with spunk and personality. She was a very strong, loving, and compassionate person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Her family would like to convey their deep gratitude to Dr. Roland Degeyter, Franklin Health Care Center - Legacy Franklin, Franklin Foundation Hospital, and Heart of Hospice for their loving care for her.

To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.samartfuneralhome.com.