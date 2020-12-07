Barbara June Russell passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, peacefully at her home. A life-long resident of Morgan City, Barbara would often share fond memories of growing up here, including Saturday shopping on Front Street, attending school at MD Shannon, and working at the Opera House and Dime Store.

Barbara began working at South Central Bell in 1956 and was an employee until her retirement in 1996. She received many commendations for perfect attendance, which was a feat considering she was a single mother and did not drive, often walking to work.

Those who knew Barbara knew that she had a taste for all types of seafood. Her son often told her to “get the pot boiling” as he had crabs or crawfish for her. Her reaction was always, “Oh, boy!” In typical Barbara fashion, she would boil the seafood, eat a little, and give the rest away.

Barbara loved a good shopping trip and enjoyed outings to all stores — especially if there were good sales and coupons! Casinos were also a favorite destination, and she became friends with many people she met there.

A generous and kind person, Barbara was always ready to help someone in need. There were many who walked in front of the house while she was sitting on her porch who benefitted from her generosity — whether in food or money. If she knew of someone in need of a job or a place to live, she would “ask around” until she could help them.

Left to cherish their memories of her are her son, Norbert J. Wanous (AJ) and his wife, Mary; her daughter, Annie Brown and her husband Terry; her granddaughter, Hallie Wright and her husband Brandon; along with two great-grandchildren, Macee and Reid Wright. She is also survived by her granddog, Delilah, or Precious, as Barbara called her. She was preceded in death by Norbert J. Wanous (Yankee), her mother and father, Annie and Ernest Russell, her brother, Jack Russell, and two sisters, Betty Grizzaffi, and Vivien Spinella.

Her family is thankful for the love and care provided by Linda Pack, as well as Joyce Holder, Julie Anslem, and Melanie Topham in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Purple Lemon, or helping someone in need in Barbara’s memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Barbara will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.