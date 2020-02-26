Barbara Jo Blackburn, 53, a resident and native of Patterson, La. passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Visitation will be observed on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St. Patterson, La. at 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial in Willing Workers Cemetery.

Memories of Barbara will forever remain in the hearts of her three children, Miracle Blackburn, Herman Butler and Eric Lewis; her mother, Linda Blackburn-Stackhouse; her siblings, Mrs. Cornelious (Shantell) Gant, Mrs. Alvin (Tina) Robinson, Orielle Butler, Shamaka Garrett, Shannon Williams Dwayne Blackburn and Gregory (Tasha) Hunt all of Patterson, La., Wade (Antionette) Blackburn of Dallas, TX, Benny (Kimmie) Blackburn of Oklahoma City, OK and Tonya M. Hunt of Crowley, La.; Lionel Stackhouse, Jr. of Patterson, La.; a special friend, Johnell Dyer and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Barbara Jo was preceded in death by her husband, her father, and her step-father, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

