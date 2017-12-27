November 17, 1936-December 26, 2017

Barbara Estay Vining, 81, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born Nov. 17, 1936, in Morgan City, the daughter of Charleston J. Estay Sr. and Delores Gagneaux.

Barbara was a devoted wife and mother who loved to take care of her family. She loved to go to the camp and go fishing, and since she was always on the go she was affectionately called the “Busy Lady.” She was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Sterling A. Vining Jr. of Bayou Vista; one son, Terry Michael Vining of Bayou Vista; one brother, Charles Estay Jr. of Charlieville, Louisiana; six sisters, Linda Estay Reynaud and husband Jesse III of Broussard, Mary Estay Haskett and husband Carl of Foley, Alabama, Charlotte Estay Hill and husband John of Claremore, Oklahoma, Charlene Estay of Abbeville, Cheryl Estay Blakeman of Gray, Denise Annette Estay of Patterson.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father and step mother, Charleston J. Estay Sr. and Beulah Louise Adams Estay; her mother and step father, Delores Gagneaux Bennett and Benny Bennett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father William Rogalla celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the parish hall with a Rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. Following Mass, Barbara will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.