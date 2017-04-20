BARARA NELL WESLEY POLLARD

Barbara Nell Wesley Pollard, 52, a resident and native of Patterson, La. passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:04 p.m. at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry St., Patterson, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 1:30 p.m., with Reverend Keith Verrett, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Patterson Memorial Park in Patterson, La.

Memories of Barbara Nell will forever remain in the hearts of her devoted husband, Kim Pollard of Patterson, La.; her son, Kurtis J. Wesley of New Iberia, La.; her daughter, Jeanell J. Wesley; her loving mother, Betty R. Wesley; four brothers, Alfred Wesley, III, Jessie L. Wesley, Billy R. Wesley and Brian J. Wesley; two sisters, Mrs. Calvin (Glenda M.) Jennings and Mrs. Wardell (Debra E.) Mulmorel; her mother and father-in-law, all of Patterson, La.; three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Barbara Nell was preceded in death by her father; one brother, and her grandmothers.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.