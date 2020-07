Baby Archer Hayes Askew was born and died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his parents, Justin Askew and Megan Hall Askew; one sister, Kylee Askew; one brother, Talan Askew; paternal grandparents, Perry and Melanie Askew and Annie and Richard Griffin; and maternal grandparents, Vickie and Steve Hall.

Private graveside services will be held.