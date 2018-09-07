March 3, 1938 - September 6, 2018

Autry Elmo Gaspard, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at his home.

Autry was born on March 3, 1938, in Berwick, the son of Gessler Gaspard and Corine Vining Gaspard.

Autry was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching sports but especially loved cheering on his LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints to victory. He was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed his work as it allowed him to meet new people and show off his great sense of humor with a story or two. He was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeannie Hymel Gaspard of Morgan City; four children, Rhonda Teachman and husband Vernon of Berwick, Janie Dewey of New Iberia, Kenny Gaspard of Morgan City, and David Gaspard and wife Pam of Fletcher, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Kristi Gaspard, Jena Teachman, Brandon Dewey, Kaylee Dewey, Amanda Gaspard and Carter Gaspard; one great-grandson, Dylan Barnett; and two sisters, Fay Beadle of Crowley and Sheila McAdams and husband Mike of Morgan City.

Autry was preceded in death by his parents, Gessler and Corine Vining Gaspard; and one brother-in-law, Gerald Beadle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Angelo Cremaldi celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, Autry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.