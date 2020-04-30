April 15, 1930 — April 28, 2020

Audrey Margie LaCoste Vining, 90, a resident of Heritage Manor in Franklinton, LA, passed away at Riverside Hospital Tuesday, April 28th, 2020.

Audrey was born on April 15, 1930, in Morgan City, the daughter of McKinley and Matilda Adams LaCoste.

Her lifelong home was in Morgan City, LA, where she resided with her husband of 70-plus years, Archie Joseph Vining. She was a homemaker and she loved to tend to her yard, plants and flowers. She was a lifelong member of Bayou Chene Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Archie James Vining and wife Betty, and Lana Stuart and husband Glen; four grandchildren, Loni Vining and companion Mario Gross, Kayla Sabel and husband William, Jessica Aucoin and husband Jimmy, and Tyler Cunningham; four great-grandchildren, Bryson Scully, Peyton Scully, Isabelle Sabel and Alden Sabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Archie Joseph Vining; her parents, McKinley and Matilda LaCoste; brother, Oscar LaCoste; and father and mother-in-law, Alden and Delta Vining.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Audrey will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Audrey on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.