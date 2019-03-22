Audrey Bowman McDaniel, 70, a native of Lake Providence and resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her residence.

Private services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, L.D. McDaniel; her mother, Neveal P. Bowman; three sons, Gerry McDaniel, Lee McDaniel and Robert McDaniel; a daughter, Sherryl Gary; her brothers, Jimmie Bowman, Franklin Bowman and Wendell Bowman, all of Franklin, and Doug Bowman and David Bowman, both of Morgan City; her sisters, Barbara Drasgow and Lisa Stokes, both of Morgan City; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.