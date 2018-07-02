January 10, 1945 - June 30, 2018

Audrey Beadle Landry, a former longtime resident of Patterson and a resident of Morgan City for the past 15 years, passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

Audrey was born on January 10, 1945, in Morgan City, one of six children born to the late Erwin Paul Beadle Sr. and the late Mary Lela Wooters Beadle. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who enjoyed all that life had to offer. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards, especially Canasta. But what truly brought the most joy to her life was her family. Nothing made her happier than get-togethers with all of her family, including extended family and friends alike.

She will live on in the hearts and memories of her son, Brian Charles Landry and his fiancée Tonya Gowan; her daughter, Laurie Landry Farmer; grandson, Nicholas Charles Farmer; granddaughters, Maggie Frances Landry and Paige Marie Landry and their mother Andrea Matte; brothers, Sherwin Beadle and Clarence Beadle; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Erwin Sr. and Mary Lela, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lyman Landry; grandson, Bradley James Farmer; sisters, Mary Louise Ramirez and Lela Mae Bergeron; and brother, Erwin Paul Beadle Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, with Father Clyde Mahler officiat-ing. Following the services, she will be laid to rest with her husband in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

