December 5, 1938- January 13, 2018

Audree Lynn Fonteneau passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City. She was born in San Bernardino, California, and has been a resident of Patterson since an early age. She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, St. John Academy in Franklin and then attended Patterson High School. In Audree’s early adult years she was a substitute teacher, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and loved arts and crafts. Later in life she worked at various companies as a transport driver where she enjoyed meeting new people and interacting with her passengers. A constant throughout her life though was her love of family and reading. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her three children, David Vining and his wife Diane, Jimmy Vining and his wife Melanie, and Dawn V. Rentrop and her husband John; one sister, Alaire Glaviano; nine grandchildren, Heath Jones, Kayla Krell, Jonathan Vining, Haley Masterson, Emily Vining, Jimmy Vining II, Maxwell Vining, John Eric Rentrop and Erin R. Albert; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lyn Michael Vining; her parents, Lyn Warren Fonteneau and Edna Canham Fonteneau; and one sister, Patricia Grow.

Funeral services will be held during a private inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ms. Audree’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, PO Box 219, Patterson, LA 70392.

