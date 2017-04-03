Artie Alphonse Bergeron passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Born in Morgan City, Louisiana, he was only 59 years old.

He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 39 years, Pamela Harrison Bergeron. Artie has three sisters, Leanna Minchew of Columbus, Louisiana, Linda Maxwell of Tomball, Texas and Jan Smith of Cameron, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Justine Daigle Smith and his father, Alphonse Joseph Bergeron.

Artie served in the United States Navy from 1976-1980 as a boatswain’s mate aboard the USS El Paso. He loved the water and the outdoors and was out on a boat or camping at every opportunity. He also enjoyed rock hounding, hunting, fishing, flying and many other outdoor activities. He leaves behind many friends and relatives who will miss his quick smile and his kind heart.

Final arrangements are being coordinated by Tate Mortuary in Tooele, Utah. A military service will be April 28, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery.