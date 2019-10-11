Arthur Lee Dugar, 76, a native and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Zion Chapel AME Church in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Margreat of Houston; four children, Arthur Dugar Jr., Lindsey Dugar and Samantha Dugar, all of Houston, and Laquana Hawkins of Patterson; six sisters, Wanda Parks and Norma West, both of Houston, Kearney Hall of Patterson, Phyllis Guidry of Thibodaux, and Marie Lecompt and Ada Young, both of Lake Charles; three brothers, Bruce Augustine Sr. of Houston, and Wayne Williams Sr. and Leon Williams, both of Patterson; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, parents, his biological father, a daughter, a son, four brothers, three sisters and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.