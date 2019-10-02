ARTHUR LEE DUGAR
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 1:35pm
Arthur Lee Dugar, 75, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
Arthur Lee Dugar, 75, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255