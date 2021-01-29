Article Image Alt Text

ARTHUR JAMES THOMPSON III

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:24am

Arthur James Thompson III, 69, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Visitation was Friday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial followed in Combon Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, David Thompson of Patterson, Arthur Thompson IV, Troy Thompson and Derrion Moore; daughters, Neka Thompson of Patterson and Sierra Thompson; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Peter Thompson and Ray Thompson; sisters, Jeanette Small, Ann Jackson, Malissa Wolfe and Rosalie Little; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, son, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

