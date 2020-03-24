February 20, 1934 — March 22, 2020

Arthur I. “Arty” Levy Jr., 86, a resident of Baton Rouge and former resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Arty was born on February 20, 1934, in Patterson, the son of Arthur I. Levy Sr. and Melba Watkins Levy. Arty lived in Morgan City, Louisiana, for the majority of his life before retiring to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Morgan City High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. While in Morgan City he owned and operated Point Marine Inc. Upon retiring he spent his days traveling the world, collecting antiques and taking care of his home and yard.

Arty will be remembered for his gentle nature, genuine smile, and great business mind. He was often seen by his neighbors walking and sharing a “good morning” to all those that passed.

Arty was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur I. Levy Sr. and Melba Watkins Levy of Morgan City; his sister, Jerry Marie Levy of Austin, Texas; and grandson, Wolfe Jacob Levy II of Morgan City.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his three children, daughter Kim Levy Russo and husband Gary Russo, son Arthur I. Levy III and his wife Lisa Levy, son Damon Paul Levy and his wife Stacy Levy and step-daughter Rhonda Kay McRae; six grandchildren, Jacqueline LaCoste and husband Jason LaCoste, Dustin Levy and wife Brandie Levy, Catherine Hales and husband William Hales, Nick Russo and wife Marissa Russo, Lauren Russo and Elizabeth Levy; eight great grandchildren, Catherine “CeCe” Hales, John “Jack” Hales, Madison Levy, Landyn LaCoste, Brileigh LaCoste, Jace LaCoste, Addilyn Levy and Ian Levy; one sister, Glyn Levy Dupont; and one brother, Don Francis Levy and wife Lelia Babin Levy.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Arthur Levy Jr. will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Mr. Levy for the family on our website, https://www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.