Arthur Escortt Jr., 84, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, March 5, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will be in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Escortt of Cleveland; a stepson, Rico Escortt of Cleveland; two grandsons; five great-grandchildren; five brothers, Leonard Escortt of Patterson, Calvin Valentine and Alvin Wilkerson, both of Morgan City, Wilbert Valentine of Lafayette and Immanuel Escortt of Baton Rouge; five sisters: Iola Davis of Houston, Shirley Pinn of Morgan City, Vida Banks of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and Beverly Bates and Audrey McKnight, both of Baton Rouge; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.