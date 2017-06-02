ARMOGENE 'GENE' BRAUS JR.

January 30, 1945 -May 3, 2017

Gene “Jay” Braus, 72, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Mr. Braus served in the United States Navy and is a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his dog “Nina” and playing his favorite slot games on his computer.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his three children, Janice Bertrand Breaux of New Iberia, Zandra Braus-Zimmer and husband Jason of Lenexa, Kansas, and Brad Braus of Youngsville; and by his grandchildren, Michael Breaux, Seth Breaux and Aidan Zimmer; and one great-grandchild, Camille Breaux.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Armogene Braus Sr. and Marie Dubois Braus; one brother, Ellis Braus; and one sister, Una Braus Beadle.

Graveside services with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017, in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum beginning at 2 p.m.