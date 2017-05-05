ARMOGENE 'GENE' BRAUS JR.

Gene "Jay" Braus, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Youngsville, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
He is survived by three children, Janice B. Breaux of New Iberia, Zandra Braus-Zimmer of Lenexa, Kansas and Brad Braus of Youngsville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Following a graveside funeral with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad, he will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.
