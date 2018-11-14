Aristed Sanders Sr., 83, a resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will Military Honors will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

He is survived by three daughters, Aristine McKarry and Pamela Sanders, both of Patterson, and Kristin Trench of Thibodaux; five sons, Jerome Colbert of Dallas, Walter Colbert Jr. of Berwick, Darrell Sanders of San Antonio and Christopher Poole and Aristed Sanders Jr., both of Patterson; three sisters, Delores Hoskins of Morgan City, Bertha Sonia of Brea, California and Albertha Hebert of Birmingham, Alabama; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a daughter, three sisters, a brother and stepfather.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.