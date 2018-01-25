August 5, 1946-December 29, 2017

Captain Anthony Robert Jones of Madisonville, Louisiana, cherished husband of Susan (nee Falcon) Jones, passed away Dec. 29, 2017, in Covington, Louisiana. He was born Aug. 5, 1946, in London, England, and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard F. H. Jones and Iris Geraldine M. Jones; by his loving brother, Jeremy Jones; and by his beloved son, Geofrey Peter Nigel Jones.

Tony was a citizen of the world and a forever mariner. His remarkable career took him to the far reaches of the earth, but most profoundly, Tony understood the human spirit and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his devoted wife Susan and their sons Alexander (Rachel) Jones, David (Heather) Jones, Ryan (Kim) Arceneaux, and Brian (Wendy) Arceneaux, and their sweet grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Dr., Madisonville, Louisiana.

Please remember Tony by cherishing your family and friends as Tony always did — dance, smile, walk your dog, hug a friend, feed the birds, offer a meal, embrace life.