Anthony Peter Ruffin, 40, a native and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Ruffin of Patterson; five sons, Anthony Ruffin Jr., Diego Ruffin, D’angelo Ruffin, Santiago Ruffin and Ricardo Ruffin; two daughters, Kyanna Butler and Jenesis Ruffin; his wife, Samantha Hebert Ruffin; his brothers, Alphonso Ruffin of Patterson, Gary Francois of Lafayette, Peter Lewis and Timothy Lewis, both of California and Leslie Lewis of Gibson; his sisters, Christina Boulanger, Connie Clark, Claudine Jennings and Cora Butler, all of Patterson, Shelia Little of Gibson, Bernadette McCray of California, Angela Griffith of Lafayette, and Jessica Johnson of Verdunville; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, an infant daughter, a sister, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.