ANTHONY J. RHODES SR.

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 10:22am

Anthony Joseph Rhodes Sr., 71, a resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Barrilleaux Rhodes; three children, Venus Toups, Anthony Rhodes Jr. and Alita Boudreaux; his mother, Anna Nell Rodriguez; two siblings, William Rhodes and Brenda Fernandez; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother and father.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

