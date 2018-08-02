December 24, 1944 - July 27, 2018

Anthony Charles “Tony” Rock Jr., 73, a resident of Grant and former resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Tony was born on December 24, 1944, in New Orleans, the son of Anthony C. Rock Sr. and Louise Daigle Rock.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons, James “Jay” Rock and wife Kristie, Mark Rock, Russell Rock and wife Denise, and Anthony C. “A.C.” Rock III, all of Ponchatoula; 14 grandchildren, John Myers, Ryan Carter, Corey Ross, Brittany Rock, Michael Rock, Alyssa Rock, Ryan Rock, Maison

Rock, Jada-Grace Rock, Rhody Rock, Paula Mcilrath and husband Bobby, Zachary Rock, Russell Rock Jr. and John Rock; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan Catoloino, Kodi Ross, Reese Ross, Brody Lee, Mikey Rock, Stella Mcilrath, Makenzie Mcilrath and Cyrus Rock; one brother, Michael Rock of Morgan City; and one sister, Louella Lombas and husband Gary of Delcambre.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony C. Rock Sr. and Louise Daigle Rock; his wife, Jane Hoover Rock; and one sister, Gail Trippe.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Tony will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors rendered by the United States Navy

Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.