Annie Simpson Parsons Bruner, 92, a native of Berwick and resident of Charenton, died Monday June 17, 2019, at New Orleans East Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, 6-8 p.m., at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin and visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by three children, Shankrequlyn Johnson of Humble, Texas, Troyonia Renthrope of New Orleans and David Bruner Jr. of Murphy, Texas; a brother, Wilfred Simpson Sr. of Salt Lake City; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.