ANNIE SIMPSON PARSONS BRUNER

Fri, 06/28/2019 - 11:02am

Annie Simpson Parsons Bruner, 92, a native of Berwick and resident of Charenton, died Monday June 17, 2019, at New Orleans East Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, 6-8 p.m., at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin and visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
She is survived by three children, Shankrequlyn Johnson of Humble, Texas, Troyonia Renthrope of New Orleans and David Bruner Jr. of Murphy, Texas; a brother, Wilfred Simpson Sr. of Salt Lake City; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019