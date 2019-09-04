Article Image Alt Text

ANNIE MARIE REBARDIE

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 1:36pm

Annie Marie Rebardie, 98, a native of Morgan City, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
She is survived by four children, Joyce Rebardie, Anna Lodrigue, Larry Rebardie and Harry Rebardie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, a brother and eight sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

