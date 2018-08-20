October 16, 1925 – August 16, 2018

Annie Mae LeBlanc Boothe, a native and former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living in Lafayette.

Annie was a resident of Lafayette for the past 43 years. A devoted wife and mother, she dedicated her life to the care of others, working as a nurse for 48 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and loved to dance.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her six children, Dean Boothe and his wife Sue, Tracy Boothe and his wife Patti, Lisa Boothe LeBeau and her husband Joey, Thomas Boothe and his wife Melynda, Vanessa Boothe Miller and her husband A.J., and Vincent Boothe; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Edward Boothe; her daughter, Beryle Boothe Boone; four brothers, Patrick, Jesse, Frank Jr. “Dookie”, and L.J. “Man” LeBlanc; and one sister, Thelma “Sis” LeBlanc Dupre.

Funeral services will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Saturday, August 25, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.