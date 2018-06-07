ANNE MARIE GARBER LANDRY

A Resurrection Service will take place on Friday, June 8, 2018, at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morgan City, Louisiana, for Anna Marie Garber Landry of Berwick. Anna passed away on June 5, 2018, after fighting a brave and courageous battle with Lymphoma. Anna was known as a kind, gentle soul who was eager to please, feed, serve, and help family, friends, and even strangers. She frequently and humbly put others’ needs above her own. She quietly practiced random acts of kindness. If you were a recipient of one of these acts, you witnessed her genuine sincerity and unconditional love. Anna had a special love for family, flowers, and all that is good in the world. She will be remembered affectionately wearing her signature aprons, either in the kitchen cooking each family member’s favorite dish no matter how many other dishes she already prepared, or while outside tending to her flower beds.

She is survived by her daughter, Angel M. Landry of Lafayette, Louisiana, a son, Kevin J. Landry with his wife Kelly of Culleoka, Tennessee, and a son, David S. Landry with his wife Marcy of Abita Springs, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Anna St. Blanc with husband Blaise of Charenton, Louisiana, Emily Broussard with fiancé Philip Cortese of Lafayette, Louisiana, Nicholas Landry with wife Ashley of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Christopher Landry of Columbia, Tennessee, Patrick Landry of Culleoka, Tennessee, Suzie Russo of Metairie, Louisiana and Isabelle Landry of Abita Springs, Louisiana; great-granddaughter, Caroline Ruth St. Blanc, and great-grandson, Landry Paul St. Blanc, to be born in June, and a former son-in-law, Tom Broussard. She is also survived by a brother, Charles Garber with his wife Joan of Morgan City, Louisiana, a brother, Kenneth Garber Sr. with his wife Gwen of Berwick, Louisiana, and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Barbier of Berwick, Louisiana.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Garber and Marie M. Garber, and most recently, her high school sweetheart and loving husband, S.J. Landry. Anna and S.J. would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. You would rarely see one without the other, even in sickness. Wherever S.J. was, there was Anna. As sad as we are that she has departed us, we can take solace in the fact that these two soul mates have been reunited.

The family will receive friends at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church at 9:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Morgan City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3164, Morgan City, LA, 70381.