Anna Belle Nini Angeron, a native of Berwick and longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the age of 91.

In her 91 years, Anna Belle was a busy bee. She spent her time babysitting the children of Lakewood Hospital’s Employees and continued caring for children at her home later in life. Anna Belle was a lifetime member of the VFW where she received the 2011 Loyalty to Children Award; a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Teche Regional where she was the recipient of an award for 5000 Hours of Volunteering; an AARP Member, where she once was awarded Citizen of the Month; and a dedicated member of the Ladies Altar Society and Bereavement Committee at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Anna Belle leaves to cherish her memory her children, Gary Angeron Sr., Robert Angeron and his wife, Carol, Byron Angeron and his wife, Evelyn, Linda Cheramie and husband, Joseph, Wayne Angeron and his wife, Amanda, Mark Angeron and wife, Cabrini; 9 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Angeron; her son, Gregory Angeron; her parents, Wickcliff Nini and Lydia Guidry Nini; her siblings, Homer Nini, Tilton Nini, Myrtle Boudreaux, Hansel Nini Sr., Mabel Gilmore and one still born sister; two grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on August 7, 2019 from 8am until time of services at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on August 7, 2019 at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating. Following services, Anna Belle will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Pallbearers for Anna Belle will be Gary Angeron III, Galen Angeron, Gevin Angeron, Lee Howard, Dillon Howard, Austin West, Mark Angeron and Chris Angeron.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Journey Hospice staff and Dr. Eric Melancon for their care and assistance of Anna Belle during the last few months.