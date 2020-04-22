September 19, 1939 — April 21, 2020

Anna Belle Giroir Fontenot, 80, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Anna Belle was born September 19, 1939, in Morgan City, the daughter of Augustine “Eddie” Giroir and Eline Comeaux Giroir.

Anna Belle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family, and living life to its fullest. Anna Belle was an active member in the Cruisin’ Cajuns Motorhome Club, where she made many friends throughout Louisiana and the southern United States.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Carol J. Fontenot of Stephensville; son, Tim Joseph Fontenot and wife Valerie of Bayou Vista; daughter, Darlene Marie Miller and husband Glynn of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Richard Prosperie, Valerie Thompson, Crystal Koppe, Joey Fontenot, Chad McClelland, Nicole McClelland and Shelbi Fontenot; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Anna Belle was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Eline Giroir; son, Byron Fontenot; grandson, Randy Vaughn; and siblings, Gilbert Giroir and Mable Hebert.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the graveside services for Anna Belle will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Anna Belle on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.