Anna Bell LaCoste Wilson, 64, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Anna was born on March 9, 1955, in Morgan City.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Ida LaCoste of Morgan City; one aunt, Surfronia Verret of Morgan City; numerous cousins.

Anna Bell was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Hines and Julia LaCoste; her husband, Jimmy Wilson; two aunts, Pearl LaCoste Rebardi and Ruth LaCoste Rebardi; three uncles, Wallace LaCoste, Randolf LaCoste and Perry LaCoste.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.