Ann Harris Alexander, 73, a native of New Orleans and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in New Orleans, with a rosary at 9:15 a.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park in New Orleans.

She is survived by two sons, Christopher Alexander of Patterson and Dwight Alexander of New Orleans; one brother, Felton Harris; one sister, Jane Brown; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and seven brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

