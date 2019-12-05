Article Image Alt Text

ANGIE GAUTREAUX SOHOLT

Thu, 12/05/2019 - 12:51pm

Angie Gautreaux Soholt passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Angie was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Morgan City, the daughter of Raymond Gautreaux and Gloria Anslem Oubre.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffiny Perero and husband Beau of Youngsville; mother, Gloria Anslem Oubre and husband Herbert; two grandchildren, Caydon and Emmitt Perero; nephew, Raymond Gautreaux.
Angie was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Gautreaux; husband, Gerald “Jerry” Soholt; brother, Danny Gautreaux.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

