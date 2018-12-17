November 16, 1959 — December 13, 2018

Angela M. Price, 59, born November 16, 1959, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, a little after 6 a.m., at her home on Sixth Street, Morgan City, Louisiana, surrounded by family members.

Miss Price was preceded in death by her father, Allen Andrew Price Jr.; her mother, Elizabeth Ann Russo Price; her grandparents, Allen A. Price Sr. & Camilla Dugas Price and Guiseppe ‘Pete’ Russo & Angelia Orlando Russo; her uncles & aunts, Peter Nastasi Sr. & Mary Russo Nastasi, Nancy Cecile Russo, Frank W. Russo Sr. & Una Nini Russo, Joseph C. Russo Sr. & Margaret Husband Russo, Emanuel ‘Mac’ Russo & Nancy Bergeron Russo, Cyrus P. Giroir Sr. & Shirley Price Giroir; and several very close cousins.

She is survived by her brothers, Gregory A. Price & his wife Ginger of Morgan City, Mark A. Price Sr. of Stephensville, Chris A. Price & his wife Cay of Morgan City and David J. Price of Berwick. Her nephews & nieces, Jason A. Price, Jeffrey A. Price & his wife Dr. Julie Steele Price of Morgan City, Jaclyn A. Price Landry & her husband Matthew of Baton Rouge, Rebecca Price and Jennifer Price of Lafayette, Mark A. Price Jr. & his wife Torri of Stephensville, Christopher A. Price of Houston, Courtney Price Matherne & her husband Jeff of Morgan City, Tiffany Price Waguespack & her husband Jon of Morgan City, Danielle Price Grow & her husband Scott of Berwick, Austin Price of Berwick. Miss Price also is survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she considered part of her family.

Besides being a loving sister, aunt and godmother, Angela held the position of secretary of the family businesses for over 25 years after having graduated from Nicholls State University with a degree in Accounting. Along with her brothers, Angela was committed to continue operating the cable television business founded in 1959 by her father and mother that served several communities located in South Central Louisiana. Like her mother, Miss Price was also a charitable person giving assistance to the needy in the community and to many organizations. She was a devout supporter of the Catholic schools and churches in the area. Over the past several years, she also enjoyed working with her brothers and other volunteers to stage several Altars in the community and church on March 19th dedicated to the Father of Jesus Christ, Saint Joseph.

Funeral services for Angela M. Price will be held Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of Third & Union streets, Morgan City, Louisiana, commencing with a rosary recital at 8:30 a.m. followed by visitations until the celebration of Mass of Christian burial at noon. The Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Michael Russo of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Reverend Freddie Dural, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City. Interment will follow at the Morgan City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Price, Jeffrey Price, Christopher Price, Mark Price Jr., Jeff Matherne & Austin Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Waguespack, Matthew Landry and Scott Grow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Miss Price to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Morgan City, LA maintenance fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home, Morgan City, Louisiana.