Angela Jones, 56, a resident of Fort Knox, Kentucky and lifelong native of Abbeville, Louisiana passed away on September 28, 2018 at her residence.

She is survived by her four children; Alicia Lively-Reece of Indianapolis, Indiana; Shakeeka Jones of Fort Knox, Kentucky; Korneeka Lively-James of New Iberia, Louisiana and Timothy Jones of Patterson, Louisiana.

Services will be October 20, 2018 at Faith Hope Christian in Abbeville, Louisiana at 11 a.m.