October 19, 1961-November 12, 2018

Angela Chauvin Lowes, 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours on Monday, November 12, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Born in Port Sulphur, Louisiana, October 19, 1961, as an identical twin daughter of Gloria Reed Chauvin and Lyle Chauvin of New Iberia.

Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Lowes, and leaves behind a beloved daughter, Marielle Lowes and two-year-old grandson, Donovan Lowes.

Angela was loved by many and will be greatly missed. With her personality and smile, she would light up a room and never met a stranger. If you ever had the privilege of eating Angela’s cooking, you knew that she was a talented cook. She was passionate about photography, art, makeup and fashion. Traveling was a favorite pastime and she was fortunate and blessed to have lived in Europe for a time. Angela lived most of her life in the bayou country of south Louisiana and worked in the oil & gas industry region from New Orleans to Houston.

In addition to her daughter, grandson and parents, Angela is survived by five siblings: brother, Jerry Chauvin of New Iberia, twin sister, Christina Chauvin Ziegeler of Youngsville, brother, Duane Chauvin (Shirin) of San Diego, CA, sister, Rebecca Fouquier (Jude) of Ventura, CA, and brother, Earl Chauvin (Laurissa) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Julian, Matthew, Jason, Jude, Jonathan, Jake, Lauren, Emily, Andrew and Ellie; as well as great-nephews: Jack and Rio. Angela is also survived by her Uncle Bert Reed (Ann), Aunt Betty Reed, Godmother/Aunt Gloria Nini, Aunt Lana Hood (Raymond) and Aunt Eljean Nesmith.

The family is planning a Memorial Mass at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick on December 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to share in the celebration of her life. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate and excellence of care given to Angela by the staff of The Methodist Hospital and Houston Hospice staff in Houston.