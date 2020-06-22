Andrus Lecompte, 85, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence.

A private service was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. He was entombed in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum.

He is survived by four children, Rocklyn Barthelemy of Patterson, Ronald LeCompte of New Orleans, Andrus LeCompte Sr. of Patterson, and James LeCompte of Burleson, Texas; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and five siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.