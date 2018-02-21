ANDREW PHILLIP MARINO

1939 - 2018

It is with great sadness I announce the loss of my husband, Andrew (Andy), who died peacefully in his home after an extended illness on Feb. 15, 2018. Andy was born on June 25, 1939.

He was the son of Philip John Marino and Annie Marion Dimiceli Marino. He was born and raised in Morgan City, Louisiana. He attended Nicholls State College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. He then went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Computer Science at the University of Southwest Louisiana. He worked at various United States Air Force Stations around the country with different companies as a Computer Systems Analyst. He proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserve for six years.

He was a Master Carpenter and was a loyal fan of the LSU Tigers and the Saints. He devoted his life to God, his family and country. He made his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but his heart was always in Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Michael Marino; son, Drew Marino; daughter, Angie Marino Morris and her husband Billy Morris; and five grandchildren, Cody Michael Urenda, Kory Bear Bryant Marino, Collin Nicholas Urenda, Austin Dakota Marino and Michelle “Mickey” Olexa Marino. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; his sister, Frances Marino Bonner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death was his brother, Carlo Marino.

A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 110 St. Mary Ave., Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. Visitation will be from 10 – 10:30 a.m., a Rosary will be said around 10:30 a.m. and a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. He will be taken to Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze for further ceremony before his inurnment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, “PAWS”, 752 Lovejoy Rd, NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.

Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home of Gulf Breeze. You may offer condolences, share memories and sign the guestbook at: www.roselawn-fh.com.