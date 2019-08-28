Andrew Hebert Jr., 77, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette. Burial will follow.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Ramagos-Hebert of Lafayette; two sons, LaToris Hebert of Lafayette and Landell Ramagos of Houston; and a daughter, LaTina St. Amant of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kinchen Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements.