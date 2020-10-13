April 7, 1944 — October 12, 2020

Andrew F. “Andy” Ratcliff Sr., 76, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, surrounded by his loving family.

Andy was born on April 7, 1944, in Berwick, the son of Alfred Ratcliff and Ada Adams Ratcliff.

Andy worked for Mobil Oil for many years as a crane operator and yard foreman. When Andy wasn’t working, he enjoyed going hunting or fishing. He loved his family and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Diana LaCoste Ratcliff of Morgan City; three sons, Andrew “Andy” Ratcliff Jr. and companion Donna Bernier, Jesse “Alfie” Ratcliff, and Paul Ratcliff and wife Michelle, all of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Jessica Leger and husband Stephen, Austin Ratcliff and wife Carlie, Andrew Ratcliff III and wife Courtney, Kayla Aucoin and husband Devin, and Chase Boudreaux and wife Stacy; eight great-grandchildren, Preslie, Aleya, Brenlie, Ryut, Rylan, McKinley, Havyn and Aurora; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ada Adams Ratcliff; daughter-in-law, Brenda Vandenberg Ratcliff; godchild, Herbert LaCoste; and mother- and father-in-law, Mamie and Jesse LaCoste.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Andrew Ratcliff Jr., Alfie Ratcliff, Paul Ratcliff, Austin Ratcliff, Andrew Ratcliff III and Stephen Leger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at Pharr Chapel Church. Following the services Andy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.